Warburg Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €60.60 Price Target

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €60.60 ($68.86) price objective by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.42 ($82.30).

Shares of ETR DRW3 traded down €0.10 ($0.11) on Monday, reaching €51.05 ($58.01). 26,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,804. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €51.60 ($58.64) and a fifty-two week high of €82.70 ($93.98). The company has a 50 day moving average of €58.59 and a 200 day moving average of €68.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.27.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

