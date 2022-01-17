Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €165.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €161.09 ($183.06).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR WCH traded up €10.40 ($11.82) during trading on Monday, reaching €152.30 ($173.07). 242,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €147.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €144.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.