Warp Finance (WARP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $258,252.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $307.64 or 0.00730954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $258,252.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021641 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

