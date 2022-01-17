Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $125.62 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average of $129.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

