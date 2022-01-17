Watsco, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.76 Per Share (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Watsco in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.67.

WSO stock opened at $298.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 1-year low of $230.10 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.63.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

