Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report sales of $18.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 million to $26.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $9.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $57.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,330,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

WVE opened at $2.63 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

