Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 23,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$30.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35.

In other news, insider Douglas Burger acquired 198,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,598.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,355,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,033,225.44.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

