Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Achieves $9.94 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $313,472.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00060518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00069289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.46 or 0.07555085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,830.52 or 1.00090867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.