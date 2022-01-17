WaykiChain Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $32.18 million and $1.22 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

