Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ovintiv (OVV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV):

1/14/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $53.00.

1/14/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $53.00.

1/13/2022 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

1/3/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $54.00.

11/30/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.33. 3,858,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60.

Get Ovintiv Inc alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.