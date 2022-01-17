Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stelco (STLC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stelco (TSE: STLC) recently:

1/7/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Stelco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$62.00 to C$55.00.

12/10/2021 – Stelco was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$56.00.

Shares of STLC stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.29. 103,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,095. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.08. Stelco Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of C$19.67 and a 1 year high of C$51.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

