Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stelco (STLC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stelco (TSE: STLC) recently:
- 1/7/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Stelco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$62.00 to C$55.00.
- 12/10/2021 – Stelco was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$56.00.
Shares of STLC stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.29. 103,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,095. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.08. Stelco Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of C$19.67 and a 1 year high of C$51.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.
Featured Article: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.