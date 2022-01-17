Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $225.96 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.03. The company has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

