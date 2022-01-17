Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $23.76.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.