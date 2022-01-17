Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 91.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 235,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 112,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

