Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $141,186,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after buying an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $75,056,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after buying an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.66 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

