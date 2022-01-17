Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Short Interest Update

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 719,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,046,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,935,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,953,000 after buying an additional 178,561 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,200. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

