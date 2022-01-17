Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGYF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.