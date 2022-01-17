Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Up 53.5% in December

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,400 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 464,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

