Whiting Petroleum Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $15.94 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $15.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.92. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $75.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $76.76.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,044,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

