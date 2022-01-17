William Blair Comments on Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $478.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

