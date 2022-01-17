William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,734,040 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 49,614.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.63% of Tower Semiconductor worth $51,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $40.20 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.