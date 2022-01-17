William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251,199 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 8.01% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $88,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after buying an additional 279,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 315,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 42,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 590.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 258,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

