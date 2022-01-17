William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 407,980 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,980 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.90% of DLocal worth $70,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLO stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

