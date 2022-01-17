William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,467 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Stryker worth $90,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 126,039 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $266.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.22. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.