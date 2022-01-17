William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $96,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $502.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.97.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

