William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.80% of Albany International worth $69,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,201 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Albany International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $88.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $93.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 in the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

