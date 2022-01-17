William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $64.56 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,589 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lam Research worth $64,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $729.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $675.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.90. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.46.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

