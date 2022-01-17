William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $67.57 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 46,886.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625,646 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.89% of Lantheus worth $67,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,817 shares of company stock worth $472,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNTH stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

