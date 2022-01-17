William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $70.87 Million Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of DLocal worth $70,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 147.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $87,720,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.