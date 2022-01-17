William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $80.75 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Equifax worth $80,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equifax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $249.50 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.