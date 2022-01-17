William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $90.05 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,424 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intuit worth $90,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.10.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $550.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $634.61 and a 200-day moving average of $578.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

