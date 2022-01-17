William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $93.34 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $93,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $15,273,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.2% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $331.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.16 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,640 shares of company stock worth $204,690,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

