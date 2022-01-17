William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 46,947.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232,366 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.69% of PRA Group worth $52,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PRA Group by 493.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 150.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $439,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,061 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $50.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

