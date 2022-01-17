William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $79,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $100.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average of $114.40. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

