William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,557,159 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 52,616.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557,159 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $52,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 737,967 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,940,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 422,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

