William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 300,755 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.85% of HeadHunter Group worth $144,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 117.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

