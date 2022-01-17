William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 303,823 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,823 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Apollo Global Management worth $80,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APO opened at $68.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,828 shares of company stock valued at $40,769,178 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

