William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 558,295 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 161.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.80% of Albany International worth $69,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,483,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Albany International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,994,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 3,547.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 56,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIN. Truist upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $88.90 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

