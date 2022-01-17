William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 48,755.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,676 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.40% of Progress Software worth $51,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after buying an additional 568,089 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.92 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.