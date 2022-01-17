William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,865 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Wix.com worth $115,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Wix.com by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $138.04 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $133.00 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.19.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.37.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

