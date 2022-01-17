William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Novanta worth $153,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Novanta by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NOVT opened at $155.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.78. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

