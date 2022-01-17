William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 10,296 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,394 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.31% of InMode worth $133,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

InMode stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on INMD shares. boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

