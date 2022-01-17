William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 11,042 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $79,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $100.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average of $114.40. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.