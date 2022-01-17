William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $65,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 42,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 7,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,468,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $594.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

