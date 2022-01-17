William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 133,212 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,212 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $58,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

