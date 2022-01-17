William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 15,512 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,512 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of NIKE worth $149,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $148.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

