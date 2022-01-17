William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,861,735 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,114,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861,735 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Zynga worth $136,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 449,696 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after acquiring an additional 635,683 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.96 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

