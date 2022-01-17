William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 22,385 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,385 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $97,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $187.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.