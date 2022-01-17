William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 241,499 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,499 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.82% of Stem worth $119,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth about $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth about $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,724 over the last 90 days.

STEM opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

