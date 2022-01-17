William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 3,205 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $93,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 616,640 shares of company stock worth $204,690,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $331.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.16 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

