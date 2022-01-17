William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 34,546 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,546 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Verra Mobility worth $68,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,362,821 shares of company stock valued at $123,446,910. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRRM. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

